B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
15:45
Pleasington Crematorium,
Blackburn
View Map
RIMMER Peacefully on 17th February 2019
Cliff
aged 86 years
Formerly of Rimmer's Decorators.
Beloved partner to Nesta,
loving step dad to Llio,
Caren and Gari,
dear father-in-law to
David and Stephen,
devoted grandad to
Megan, Ben and Abbigail,
also brother of Marion (deceased) and uncle to David.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please Gift Aid if possible)
Funeral Service will be held at Pleasington Crematorium, Blackburn
on Friday 1st March at 3:45pm
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 27, 2019
