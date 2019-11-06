|
|
|
GRANT Clebert Passed away peacefully at home on the 1st November 2019,
aged 98 years.
Beloved husband of the late Tredella Grant and father to Conrad, Maxine, Desmond, Jacinth, Carol and Hilary.
Loving Grandad and Great Grandad and friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at Preston Crematorium on Tuesday the 12th November 2019 at 10:45am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer Research UK.
Enquiries to
Carl and Brett Kenyon,
Meridian Funeral Home.
Tel 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 6, 2019