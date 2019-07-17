|
|
|
RIGBY Cecilia Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Cecilia, who passed away peacefully in Holme Manor Care Home, Rossendale on July 8th , 2019, and formerly of Out Rawcliffe, aged 91 years, beloved wife of the late Jack, also a very dear auntie, cousin and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's RC Church, Great Eccleston on Wednesday, 17th July at 1-30 p.m. followed by interment with her beloved husband Jack in the churchyard. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 17, 2019