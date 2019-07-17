Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
13:30
St Mary's RC Church
Great Eccleston
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecilia Rigby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecilia Rigby

Notice Condolences

Cecilia Rigby Notice
RIGBY Cecilia Of your charity pray for the repose of the soul of Cecilia, who passed away peacefully in Holme Manor Care Home, Rossendale on July 8th , 2019, and formerly of Out Rawcliffe, aged 91 years, beloved wife of the late Jack, also a very dear auntie, cousin and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's RC Church, Great Eccleston on Wednesday, 17th July at 1-30 p.m. followed by interment with her beloved husband Jack in the churchyard. All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now