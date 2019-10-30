Baxendale Suddenly at home on

17th October 2019,

Carole aged 58 years.

The dearly loved partner of Tony,

devoted mum of Alan and Robert

and their partners Kara and Jamie

and a special nanna of

Lucian - George and Lachlan - Michael and long term friend to Peter and Susan.

Carole will be missed by all

her family and many friends.

The funeral service will be held at

St. John the Divine Church,

Coppull on Wednesday

6th November 2019 at 11.30am

followed by committal at

Charnock Richard Crematorium.



Dark clothing not necessary,

the family prefer bright colours.

Flowers welcome or donations if preferred to be split between BLISS or Derian House c/o

the funeral directors.

Carole's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all Carole's colleagues at Morrisons, Chorley

and to the paramedics

who attended to Carole.



All enquiries to

R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd,

Bentham House,

220 Spendmore Lane,

Coppull PR7 5BZ

Tel: (01257) 793880 Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 30, 2019