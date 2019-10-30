|
|
|
Baxendale Suddenly at home on
17th October 2019,
Carole aged 58 years.
The dearly loved partner of Tony,
devoted mum of Alan and Robert
and their partners Kara and Jamie
and a special nanna of
Lucian - George and Lachlan - Michael and long term friend to Peter and Susan.
Carole will be missed by all
her family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at
St. John the Divine Church,
Coppull on Wednesday
6th November 2019 at 11.30am
followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Dark clothing not necessary,
the family prefer bright colours.
Flowers welcome or donations if preferred to be split between BLISS or Derian House c/o
the funeral directors.
Carole's family would like to express their sincere gratitude to all Carole's colleagues at Morrisons, Chorley
and to the paramedics
who attended to Carole.
All enquiries to
R. Banks & Son (Funerals) Ltd,
Bentham House,
220 Spendmore Lane,
Coppull PR7 5BZ
Tel: (01257) 793880
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 30, 2019