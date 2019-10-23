|
|
|
Woods Carol Unexpectedly on
15th October 2019, Carol, aged 63 years.
Loving mum of Clare and Tracy. Cherished grandma and great grandma. Dearly missed partner of Bernard. xxx
Reposing in the Mill Hill Chapel of Rest, 9 New Wellington Street, Blackburn, where flowers
will be received.
Funeral service and cremation
to take place on Thursday
24th October at Pleasington Crematorium at 2.15pm.
Further enquiries to
Blackburn Funeral Services,
Tel: 01254 260005
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 23, 2019