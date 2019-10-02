Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Carol Greenfield Notice
GREENFIELD On the 27th September 2019, suddenly at her home
Carol
aged 65 years
Beloved wife of Brian,
dearly loved mother
to Mark and Helen,
dear mother-in-law
to Paula and Tim,
loving and devoted Grandma
to Katie, Abi and Jodie.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Parkinson's UK c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
Funeral Service and Committal will be held at Overdale Crematorium, Bolton.
All funeral details and enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 2, 2019
