GREENFIELD On the 27th September 2019, suddenly at her home
Carol
aged 65 years
Beloved wife of Brian,
dearly loved mother
to Mark and Helen,
dear mother-in-law
to Paula and Tim,
loving and devoted Grandma
to Katie, Abi and Jodie.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to Parkinson's UK c/o
the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
Funeral Service and Committal will be held at Overdale Crematorium, Bolton.
All funeral details and enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 2, 2019