SIVORI On 16th March 2019, peacefully at The Meadows, Lisieux Hall
Carl Anthony
aged 37 years
Beloved son of Susan and Anthony, dearly loved brother of Toni Marie, devoted uncle of Charlotte, beloved grandson of Teresa and James and John and Marie, a dearly loved nephew and cousin.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Nursing Team at Lisieux Hall c/o the funeral director (please gift aid if possible)
Funeral service and committal will be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 22nd March at 9.30am.
All enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd. Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Mar. 20, 2019
