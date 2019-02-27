|
|
|
LAURENCE On 16th February 2019,
peacefully at
Gillibrand Hall Nursing Home
Brian Marwood
aged 83 years
Beloved husband of Anne,
dearly loved father of
Paul and Alison (deceased),
dear father-in-law to Jenny,
loving and devoted grandfather
of Jay and Emma and
dear brother of Wendy.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Greater Manchester Asbestos
Victims Support Group
(GMAVSG) c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)
Funeral service will be held at
Euxton Parish Church on
Friday 1st March at 12:45pm
followed by committal at
Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Feb. 27, 2019
