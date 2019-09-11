Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
11:45
St. George's Parish Church
Chorley
Betty Bradley Notice
BRADLEY On 2nd September 2019, peacefully in hospital
Betty
aged 89 years
Beloved wife of the late Bob Bradley, dearly loved mum of John and mother-in-law to Glenys, cherished grandma and
great grandma.
Funeral Service to take place at
St. George's Parish Church, Chorley on Wednesday 18th September at 11:45am followed by committal at Overdale Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. George's Parish Church, Chorley c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 11, 2019
