|
|
|
BRADLEY On 2nd September 2019, peacefully in hospital
Betty
aged 89 years
Beloved wife of the late Bob Bradley, dearly loved mum of John and mother-in-law to Glenys, cherished grandma and
great grandma.
Funeral Service to take place at
St. George's Parish Church, Chorley on Wednesday 18th September at 11:45am followed by committal at Overdale Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. George's Parish Church, Chorley c/o the Funeral Director (please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 11, 2019