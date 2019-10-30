Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Chorley
45-47 Pall Mall
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3LT
01257 260075
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
14:30
St George's Church
Chorley
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bertha Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bertha Wilson

Notice Condolences

Bertha Wilson Notice
Wilson Bertha Aged 83 years.
Passed away suddenly at home
on 27th October
with her family present.
The much loved wife of the
late Hugh, loving mother of Karen and Hazel, beloved grandma,
great grandma and the
much loved sister of Alice
and the late Ruby.
Bertha's funeral service will take place at St George's Church, Chorley on Tuesday 5th November at 2.30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations are welcome
and will benefit
Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
All enquiries to-
Co-op Funeralcare,
45-47 Pall Mall, Chorley,
PR7 3LT. Tel. 01257 260075
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.