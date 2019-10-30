|
|
|
Wilson Bertha Aged 83 years.
Passed away suddenly at home
on 27th October
with her family present.
The much loved wife of the
late Hugh, loving mother of Karen and Hazel, beloved grandma,
great grandma and the
much loved sister of Alice
and the late Ruby.
Bertha's funeral service will take place at St George's Church, Chorley on Tuesday 5th November at 2.30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations are welcome
and will benefit
Rosemere Cancer Foundation.
All enquiries to-
Co-op Funeralcare,
45-47 Pall Mall, Chorley,
PR7 3LT. Tel. 01257 260075
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 30, 2019