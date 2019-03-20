|
BERRY Beatrice On 8th March 2019
aged 107 years, peacefully at
The Adelphi Care Home, Chorley surrounded by her loving family.
Very dearly loved mother of daughter Pat and
son-in-law Ronnie, loving Grandma of Andrew and Lisa and Grandson-in-law of Phil. Wonderful and loving
Great-Grandma of Adam
and Robert.
Funeral Service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 22nd March at 4.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Derian House
c/o and all enquiries to
T & ME Walsh,
46-48 Preston Road, Standish
tel. 01257 421608
Published in Chorley Guardian on Mar. 20, 2019
