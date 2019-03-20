Home

BERRY Beatrice On 8th March 2019
aged 107 years, peacefully at
The Adelphi Care Home, Chorley surrounded by her loving family.
Very dearly loved mother of daughter Pat and
son-in-law Ronnie, loving Grandma of Andrew and Lisa and Grandson-in-law of Phil. Wonderful and loving
Great-Grandma of Adam
and Robert.
Funeral Service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Friday 22nd March at 4.30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Derian House
c/o and all enquiries to
T & ME Walsh,
46-48 Preston Road, Standish
tel. 01257 421608
Published in Chorley Guardian on Mar. 20, 2019
