Barbara Sorton

Barbara Sorton Notice
Sorton Barbara Aged 74 years
Passed away on
25th May 2019 after a long illness, bravely fought,
at St Catherine's Hospice.
"Forever loved in our hearts"
The beloved mum of Alison and Michael, mother in law of Dave and Andi, Nana of James, Sarah and Kerry, loving sister of Chris and Rob, much loved cousin and
friend to all.
Family flowers only please. Donations are welcome and will benefit St Catherine's Hospice and Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Chorley. Tel. 01257 260075
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 5, 2019
