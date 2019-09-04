Home

B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
St. Pauls Parish Church
Adlington
Antony Gill Notice

Antony Gill Notice
GILL Antony Paul Passed away suddenly in
Jaipur, India, on 27th August 2019, aged 56 years.
Beloved husband of Nala, dearly loved dad to Alex, Ben, Zymone and Third, dear father in law to Rianne, dearly loved brother to Kathleen, Janet, Margaret, Andrew, Michael and families and dear son of the late John and Gladys.
You will always be in our hearts and remembered every day.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to
St. Pauls Church, Adlington, Adlington Cricket Club
or Derian House
c/o the funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
Funeral service will be held at
St. Pauls Parish Church, Adlington, prior to private family committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
All funeral details and enquiries to Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.,
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 4, 2019
