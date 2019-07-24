Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
15:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Anthony Parkinson Notice
PARKINSON Anthony Aged 39 years.
After a long brave fight,
at Royal Preston Hospital
on Wednesday 17th July 2019.
A Loving Husband, Dad, Son, Grandson, Nephew, Uncle,
Son-in-law and Brother-in law.
Anthony's funeral service will take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium
on Wednesday 31st July 2019
at 3.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired,
made payable to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o the Family.
Please wear football shirts or bright clothing to celebrate Anthony's life.
All enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare,
17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland.
PR25 1TU.
Tel: 01772 422450
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 24, 2019
