|
|
|
THRELFALL (née Dearinger) Peacefully on 16th November 2019
Anne
aged 66 years.
Devoted wife of the late Robin, beloved mother of Chris and Tim also a much loved grandma
of Joshua.
Funeral Service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 28th November 2019 at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 27, 2019