Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019
10:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Threlfall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Threlfall

Notice Condolences

Anne Threlfall Notice
THRELFALL (née Dearinger) Peacefully on 16th November 2019
Anne
aged 66 years.
Devoted wife of the late Robin, beloved mother of Chris and Tim also a much loved grandma
of Joshua.
Funeral Service to be held at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 28th November 2019 at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Rosemere Cancer Foundation
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible).
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -