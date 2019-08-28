|
|
|
RYDING (née Pitbaldo) On 16th August 2019 peacefully at St. Catherine's Hospice
Ann
Aged 54 years
Cherished daughter of
Elinor and Ross,
devoted wife to Gordon,
loving mother of Kelly and Rachael, beloved sister to
Les, Christine and Derek
and much loved grandma of
Molly, Archie and Leo.
Funeral service
to be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium
on 30th August at 4:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice or
Cancer Help (Vine House Preston)
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on Aug. 28, 2019