|
|
|
Lord Allan Formerly of Moor Road Chorley, sadly passed away peacefully at home on 14/10/19 surrounded by his family, aged 90.
Beloved husband of Marion,
loving father of David and Vanessa. The funeral service will take place at Woodvale South Crematorium Brighton on
Thursday 31st October 2019
at 2.30pm. Send flowers.
W. Cornford and Son Funeral Directors 19-20 Queens Parade Hangleton East Sussex BN3 8JG 01273 726766
[email protected]
dignityfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 30, 2019