Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
14:30
Woodvale South Crematorium Brighton
Resources
More Obituaries for Allan Lord
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allan Lord

Notice Condolences

Allan Lord Notice
Lord Allan Formerly of Moor Road Chorley, sadly passed away peacefully at home on 14/10/19 surrounded by his family, aged 90.
Beloved husband of Marion,
loving father of David and Vanessa. The funeral service will take place at Woodvale South Crematorium Brighton on
Thursday 31st October 2019
at 2.30pm. Send flowers.
W. Cornford and Son Funeral Directors 19-20 Queens Parade Hangleton East Sussex BN3 8JG 01273 726766
[email protected]
dignityfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chorley Guardian on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.