B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00
St. George's Parish Church
Allan Bushell Notice
BUSHELL On the 5th June 2019, peacefully at Aarondale Care Home,

Allan
aged 91 years.

Loving partner of the late
Edith Joyce Lyons,
dear father to Paul and the
late Linda, father in law to Michelle, grandfather, great grandfather,
a dear uncle and great uncle,
especially to Susan and Bernard.
Flowers, or donations if desired, to
R.N.L.I., c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)
Funeral service will be held at
St. George's Parish Church on
Monday 17th June at 12.00 noon, followed by interment at
Chorley Cemetery.

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 12, 2019
