HOLLAND (Nee Smith) Peacefully at Croston Park Care Home on 22nd August 2019,
Alice
Aged 97 Years.
The loving and much loved wife of the late Charlie, cherished mum of Jim, mother in law of Ann and dear grandma of Andrew.
Alice's funeral service is to be held at St Mary's RC Church, Leyland on Thursday 5th September 2019
at 3.00pm followed by Interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please; donations in memory of Alice are welcome and benefit
St Catherine's Hospice
c/o the family.
All Enquiries to
Bretherton McKenna Funeralcare, 17 Dunkirk Lane, Leyland,
PR25 1TU.
Tel: 01772 422450.
Published in Chorley Guardian on Sept. 4, 2019