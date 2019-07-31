Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
10:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
WOODS On 19th July 2019
peacefully at Home

Albert Alan
aged 89 years

Beloved husband of the late Ivy, dearly loved father of Raymond and his fiancée Ann, devoted uncle Alan to Gemma, Louise and John.

Funeral Service to take place at Charnock Richard Crematorium on Thursday 1st August at 10:30am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 31, 2019
