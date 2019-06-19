|
|
|
CLIFFE On 7th June 2019, suddenly at home
Albert
aged 89 years
Beloved husband to Mary, devoted father to Michael, dear brother of Ada, much loved uncle of Anne and her husband Chick and a friend to many.
Funeral Service to take place at Pleasington Crematorium, Blackburn on Tuesday 25th June at 10:45am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
St. Catherine's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Director
(please gift aid if possible)
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 19, 2019
Read More