Mawdsley Alan On 18th July 2019
Peacefully in his sleep,
Aged 78 years.
Dearly loved Father of Daniel and Sarah, dear Father in Law of Lorraine and Wayne, loving Dada of Luke, Lilly and Ellie, loved Brother of Peter, John and Susan.
Alan will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at St. Peters C of E Church, Mawdesley on Tuesday 30th July at 11:15am, followed by
the committal at
West Lancashire Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations if so desired for Clatterbridge Cancer Centre.
Donations and further enquiries please to
M. Rushton Funeral Directors,
100 Marshside Road,
Southport, PR9 9TG.
Tel: 01704 214118.
Published in Chorley Guardian on July 31, 2019