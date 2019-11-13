|
|
|
HUNTER Alan Passed away peacefully on
8th November 2019,
in St. Catherine's Hospice
Aged 70 years.
Beloved husband of Dylis.
Dearly loved & wonderful father of Andrew, David, Lesley & Jonathan, loving & kind Grandfather, Uncle, Brother & Father-in-Law.
Funeral Service will be held at
St. Laurence's Parish Church on Monday 18th November 2019 at 3:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice.
All enquires to Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home. 01257 234377
