Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenyon's Meridian Funeral Home
155 Eaves Lane
Chorley, Lancashire PR6 0TB
01257 234377
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Hunter

Notice Condolences

Alan Hunter Notice
HUNTER Alan Passed away peacefully on
8th November 2019,
in St. Catherine's Hospice
Aged 70 years.
Beloved husband of Dylis.
Dearly loved & wonderful father of Andrew, David, Lesley & Jonathan, loving & kind Grandfather, Uncle, Brother & Father-in-Law.
Funeral Service will be held at
St. Laurence's Parish Church on Monday 18th November 2019 at 3:30pm followed by committal at Charnock Richard Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to St. Catherine's Hospice.
All enquires to Carl and Brett Kenyon, Meridian Funeral Home. 01257 234377
Published in Chorley Guardian on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -