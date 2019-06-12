|
|
|
SEXTON On the 4th June 2019,
peacefully at
Chorley Hospital,
Aileen Heather
Aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Edward, dearly loved mother of Pamela,
loving mother in law of Richard, devoted grandma to
Katy and Lucy and much loved NuNu to Grace.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired,
to Grove House Rest Home
c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 17th June at 2.30pm
All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 12, 2019
