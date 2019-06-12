Home

POWERED BY

Services
B. Livesey Ltd Funeral Home
31 Bolton Street
Chorley, Lancashire PR7 3AA
01257 262602
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
14:30
Charnock Richard Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Aileen Sexton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aileen Sexton

Notice Condolences

Aileen Sexton Notice
SEXTON On the 4th June 2019,
peacefully at
Chorley Hospital,

Aileen Heather
Aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Edward, dearly loved mother of Pamela,
loving mother in law of Richard, devoted grandma to
Katy and Lucy and much loved NuNu to Grace.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired,
to Grove House Rest Home
c/o the funeral director
(please gift aid if possible)
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Charnock Richard Crematorium on Monday 17th June at 2.30pm

All enquiries to
Messrs B. Livesey Ltd.
Tel: 01257 262602
Published in Chorley Guardian on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.