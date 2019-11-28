Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin Holland Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
246 Chichester Road
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 5BA
01243 868630
Resources
More Obituaries for Zelma May
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zelma May

Notice Condolences

Zelma May Notice
MAY Zelma Passed away peacefully on
20th November 2019, aged 91 years. Dear wife of the late Cyril May,
much loved mother of Sally-Ann
and Richard and a dear grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral service at St. Thomas à Becket Church, Pagham on Thursday
12th December 2019, at 11.00am.
Family flowers only. Donations for
St. Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent to Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road,
Bognor Regis PO21 5BA.
Tel. 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -