|
|
|
MAY Zelma Passed away peacefully on
20th November 2019, aged 91 years. Dear wife of the late Cyril May,
much loved mother of Sally-Ann
and Richard and a dear grandmother and great grandmother.
Funeral service at St. Thomas à Becket Church, Pagham on Thursday
12th December 2019, at 11.00am.
Family flowers only. Donations for
St. Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent to Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road,
Bognor Regis PO21 5BA.
Tel. 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 28, 2019