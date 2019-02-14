|
|
|
ALABASTER Winifred Eileen (Chris) Died peacefully on
30th January 2019
at St. Richards Hospital, Chichester, aged 86. Loving wife of the late Philip John Alabaster, mother of Graham and David, and greatly-loved grandmother and aunt.
Funeral will be held on Wednesday 20th February, at St Mary the Virgin Church, Felpham. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to be sent to: The Dementia Society,
c/o Darren Miles, Funeral Directors,
107 Felpham Road, Bognor Regis,
PO22 7PW. Tel 01243 828210
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 14, 2019
