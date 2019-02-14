Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darren Miles Funeral Services Ltd
107 Felpham Road
, West Sussex PO22 7PW
01243 828210
Funeral
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
St Mary the Virgin Church
Felpham
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Alabaster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Alabaster

Notice Condolences

Winifred Alabaster Notice
ALABASTER Winifred Eileen (Chris) Died peacefully on
30th January 2019
at St. Richards Hospital, Chichester, aged 86. Loving wife of the late Philip John Alabaster, mother of Graham and David, and greatly-loved grandmother and aunt.
Funeral will be held on Wednesday 20th February, at St Mary the Virgin Church, Felpham. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to be sent to: The Dementia Society,
c/o Darren Miles, Funeral Directors,
107 Felpham Road, Bognor Regis,
PO22 7PW. Tel 01243 828210
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices