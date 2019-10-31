Home

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:30
St Thomas a Becket Church
Warblington
View Map
William Robinson Notice
ROBINSON William Desmond Passed away peacefully on 22nd October 2019, aged 88 Years.

Devoted Father to Sally and Simon,
and beloved Pa to Jessica, Kira,
Hannah and Lily.

He will be sadly missed by everyone.

A Service of Thanksgiving will be held on Thursday 21st November 2019,
in St Thomas a Becket Church, Warblington, at 11.30am.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made by cheque payable to
St Wilfrid's Hospice, and can be sent C/O W. Wraight & Son .
The Square, Emsworth, Hampshire, PO10 7EG. Tel.No. 01243 372255.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 31, 2019
