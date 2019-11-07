|
|
|
FISHER William (Bill) Passed away peacefully on
30th October 2019, aged 78.
Much loved father of Stuart and Nick and loving grandfather of Brittany.
He will be very sadly missed by all of his family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Friday 15th November at 4.15pm.
Family flowers only. If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co..uk/
tributes-and-donations
or payable by cheque to Alzheimers Society and send to Co-operative funeralcare, Kingsham Avenue, Chichester, West Sussex, PO19 8AW. Telephone: 01243 782209
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 7, 2019