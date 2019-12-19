|
Worrall Wilf Passed away peacefully in
St Richard's Hospital on
13th December 2019,
aged 99 years.
Much loved father to Geoff,
father in law to Ann, grandfather to Susan, Richard and Mark.
He will be very sadly
missed by all of the family.
Funeral to take place on Monday
30th December at Chichester
Crematorium, 1.15pm.
No flowers please,
donations, if desired to
St Richard's Hospital may be sent c/o
Dillistone & Wraights, 49-51 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester PO19 6SG.
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 19, 2019