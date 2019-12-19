Home

Dillistone & Wraights
49-51 Spitalfield Lane
Chichester, Sussex PO19 6SG
01243 839777
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
13:15
Chichester Crematorium
Wilf Worrall Notice
Worrall Wilf Passed away peacefully in
St Richard's Hospital on
13th December 2019,
aged 99 years.
Much loved father to Geoff,
father in law to Ann, grandfather to Susan, Richard and Mark.
He will be very sadly
missed by all of the family.
Funeral to take place on Monday
30th December at Chichester
Crematorium, 1.15pm.
No flowers please,
donations, if desired to
St Richard's Hospital may be sent c/o
Dillistone & Wraights, 49-51 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester PO19 6SG.
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 19, 2019
