Gray Mr Victor Ernest (Guy) Passed away peacefully on 20th May 2019 at Hooklands Care Home. After a long illness with Parkinsons. A wonderful husband, father and granddad who will be missed by all who knew him. With special thanks to the staff at Hooklands Care Home for taking great care of Victor. Cremation service will be held on Wednesday 12th June 2019 at 2.00pm at Chichester Crematorium. Family flowers only. If desired donations to Parkinsons UK; 55 Ivy Lane, Bognor Regis, West Sussex,
PO22 8AE.
Enquiries to F A Holland Funeralcare,
4 New Parade, Cakeham Road,
East Wittering, PO20 8EA.
Tel 01243 671396.
Published in Chichester Observer on June 6, 2019
