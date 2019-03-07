Home

Kevin Holland Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
246 Chichester Road
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 5BA
01243 868630
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
14:45
Chichester Crematorium
Victor Bromby Notice
BROMBY Victor Harold Passed away peacefully at St. Richard's Hospital on 27th February 2019,
aged 100 years.
Dear husband of the late Zena.
He will be sadly missed by all
his many friends.
Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Thursday 14th March 2019, at 2.45pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations for R.N.L.I. or
Royal British Legion may be sent c/o Kevin Holland Funeral Service,
246 Chichester Road, Bognor Regis PO21 5BA. Tel 01243 868630.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 7, 2019
