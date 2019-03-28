Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
13:15
Chichester Crematorium
Veronica Peal Notice
PEAL Veronica Jane Passed away on 12th March 2019,
aged 67 years.
She will be sadly missed by her partner Paul, daughters Catherine and Zana, and all her family and friends.
Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 1st April at 1.15pm.
Bright colours to be worn.
No flowers by request but donations in Veronica's memory to
Portsmouth Hospitals Charity may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis
PO21 1RR. Telephone 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 28, 2019
