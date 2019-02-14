Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dillistone & Wraights
27 Queensway
Bognor Regis, Sussex PO21 1QN
01243 864466
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
12:00
St Thomas A Becket Church
Pagham
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Velda Scully
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velda Scully

Notice Condolences

Velda Scully Notice
Scully Velda Passed away peacefully on
7th February 2019 at The Royal Bay Nursing Home, aged 91 years.
She will be sadly missed by her husband John, family and
her many kind and caring
friends and neighbours.
Funeral Service to take place on Thursday 28th February at St Thomas A Becket Church, Pagham, 12.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Mount Noddy, c/o
Dillistone & Wraights, 27 Queensway, Bognor Regis, PO21 1QN.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.