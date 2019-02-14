|
|
|
Scully Velda Passed away peacefully on
7th February 2019 at The Royal Bay Nursing Home, aged 91 years.
She will be sadly missed by her husband John, family and
her many kind and caring
friends and neighbours.
Funeral Service to take place on Thursday 28th February at St Thomas A Becket Church, Pagham, 12.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired to Mount Noddy, c/o
Dillistone & Wraights, 27 Queensway, Bognor Regis, PO21 1QN.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 14, 2019
