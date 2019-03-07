Home

Valerie Hawley Notice
Hawley Valerie Passed away peacefully at home
on Sunday 10th February 2019,
aged 83 years. Sadly missed by her husband Peter and children, Alison, Graham and David and their families.
Funeral to take place in
All Saints Church, East Dean on Tuesday 19th March at 12.30pm, followed by an interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Parkinsons UK c/o Dillistone & Wraights,
49-51 Spitalfield Lane,
Chichester PO19 6SG.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 7, 2019
