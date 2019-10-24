Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00
Chichester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Una Horn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Una Horn

Notice Condolences

Una Horn Notice
Horn Una Irene Frances Sadly passed away at St Wilfrid's Hospice on 17th October 2019,
aged 77 years. Devoted wife of Dave, loving Mother of Warren, Mark, Lisa, David and Steven. Devoted Grandma and Great Grandma to all of her Grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 4th November at 11.00am. Family flowers only but donations if desired to St Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR. Tel: 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.