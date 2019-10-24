|
Horn Una Irene Frances Sadly passed away at St Wilfrid's Hospice on 17th October 2019,
aged 77 years. Devoted wife of Dave, loving Mother of Warren, Mark, Lisa, David and Steven. Devoted Grandma and Great Grandma to all of her Grandchildren.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 4th November at 11.00am. Family flowers only but donations if desired to St Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR. Tel: 01243 864745 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 24, 2019