Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
14:30
St Mary's Church
Chidham
Tony Probert Notice
PROBERT Tony Died peacefully at home on
Saturday 5th October 2019,
aged 85 years.
A service of thanksgiving
for his life is to take place at
St Mary's Church, Chidham on
Friday 25th October 2019 at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired, to
St Wilfrid's Hospice, or the PCC of Chidham (to benefit St Mary's Church, Chidham) may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester,
PO19 6SG, Tel: 01243 773311 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 17, 2019
