Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
14:45
Chichester Crematorium
Tony Lane Notice
LANE Tony Suddenly on 5th November 2019 at Southampton General Hospital,
aged 52 years. Much loved partner of Amy, devoted dad of Elliott and
loving brother of Sacha.
Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Friday 22nd November at 2.45pm.
No black to be worn, only bright and beautiful colours. Flowers or donations to Shelter may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis
PO21 1RR or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 14, 2019
