Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
13:00
St. Peter and St. Mary's Church
Fishbourne
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
14:00
Chichester Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Topp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Topp

Notice Condolences

Tom Topp Notice
TOPP Tom Passed away after a short illness
on 8th October, aged 92.
He will be greatly missed by Caroline,
Rachel and all his family and friends.
The funeral will be held at St. Peter
and St. Mary's Church, Fishbourne
at 1.00pm on Thursday 7th November
followed by Chichester Crematorium
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations can be made to 'The
Weald and Downland Living Museum'
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, PO19 6SG Tel 01243 773311 or
via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.