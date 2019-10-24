|
TOPP Tom Passed away after a short illness
on 8th October, aged 92.
He will be greatly missed by Caroline,
Rachel and all his family and friends.
The funeral will be held at St. Peter
and St. Mary's Church, Fishbourne
at 1.00pm on Thursday 7th November
followed by Chichester Crematorium
at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only.
Donations can be made to 'The
Weald and Downland Living Museum'
c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester, PO19 6SG Tel 01243 773311 or
via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Oct. 24, 2019