CLARKE Tim Passed away suddenly on
Sunday 30th November, aged 62 years.
Much loved Husband to Chris,
Dad to Becca and Sam. Grandpa, Brother, and Uncle.
He will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Friday 13th December at 5pm.
Family flowers only -
charity donations preferred.
Donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/
tributes-and-donations.
Co-op Funeralcare, 6 Nyetimber Lane, Rose Green, Bognor Regis
01243 268681
Published in Chichester Observer on Dec. 5, 2019