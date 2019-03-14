|
HARD Thomas
'Tom' Passed away peacefully on
5th March 2019, aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of Noreen,
much loved dad of Alan and Alison,
and grandad of Lee, Jess, Ben and Izzie.
Funeral service to take place at Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 18th March at 2.00pm.
Family flowers only please,
but donations, if desired,
to Dementia Support or
Cancer Research UK may be sent c/o
Reynolds Funeral Service,
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester,
PO19 6SG Tel: 01243 773311 or via
www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 14, 2019
