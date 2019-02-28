Home

Lefèvre
Thelma Jeanne
(née Rowley) Passed away peacefully at Manorfield Residential Home, Earnley, on Friday 15th February 2019, aged 95 years. Widow of the late
René Lefèvre, veteran of the
Free French Navy. Much loved
mother, grandmother,
great-grandmother and sister.
She led a full life and will be sadly missed by all the family.
Our appreciation to the Manorfield staff who cared for her with much kindness during her final months of life.
The funeral will be held at
St. Anne's Anglican Church in East Wittering at 12.00 on Wednesday
13th March, followed by interment at Chichester Cemetery.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 28, 2019
