|
|
|
WILLIAMS Terry Passed away on 26th October 2019 aged 77 years.
Former landlord of The Alex public house, he will be sadly
missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service at Chichester Crematorium on Thursday 21st November 2019 at 2.00pm.
No flowers by request but donations in Terry's memory for
British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis PO21 1RR. Telephone 01243 864745
or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 14, 2019