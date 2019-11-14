Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
14:00
Chichester Crematorium
Terry Williams Notice
WILLIAMS Terry Passed away on 26th October 2019 aged 77 years.
Former landlord of The Alex public house, he will be sadly
missed by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service at Chichester Crematorium on Thursday 21st November 2019 at 2.00pm.
No flowers by request but donations in Terry's memory for
British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis PO21 1RR. Telephone 01243 864745
or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 14, 2019
