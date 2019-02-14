|
ATKINS Terence Nigel
'Terry' Passed away peacefully on
4th February 2019 aged 86 years .
Beloved husband of Josie,
much loved father of Nigel & Linda
and loving grandfather of five
granddaughters.
Funeral Service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Monday 18th February at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to 'Friends of Chichester Hospitals' (to benefit the Harold Kidd Unit) may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service
43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester
PO19 6SG Telephone 01243 773311 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on Feb. 14, 2019
