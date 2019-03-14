Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
12:00
St Mary Magdalene Church
South Bersted
View Map
Notice Condolences

Sylvia Olliver Notice
OLLIVER Sylvia Rosetta
(née Knight) Passed away peacefully after a long illness on 7th March 2019,
aged 88 years.
Much loved wife of Kenneth.
Sadly missed by sons John and Stephen and all her family and friends. Former Mayor, Deputy Mayor,
West Sussex County Councillor,
District and Local Councillor.
Funeral service to take place at
St Mary Magdalene Church,
South Bersted on Tuesday
26th March at 12 noon.
Bright colours to be worn
at Sylvia's request.
Family flowers only please but donations to St Wilfrid's Hospice may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR Tel: 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Mar. 14, 2019
