Eldridge Steve Formerly of F C Eldridge
and Son, Kirdford,
Furniture Removers.
Loving partner of Sally, Son of Anne
and the late Tilden, brother to
Dave, Beki and Jez passed away on
5th August, 2019 after a short illness.
The funeral will take place at
Worthing Crematorium on
Friday 16th August, 2019 at 12.20pm.
Steve's wishes were no black and no flowers. His favourite colour was blue.
If you wish - Donations to Macmillan Nurses and St. Wilfreds Hospice, Bosham through W. Bryder and Sons, Tillington.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 15, 2019