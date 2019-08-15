Home

W. Bryder & Sons Funeral Directors
The Gables, Upperton Road
Petworth, West Sussex GU28 9AB
(179) 834-2174
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:15
Worthing Crematorium
Steve Eldridge Notice
Eldridge Steve Formerly of F C Eldridge
and Son, Kirdford,
Furniture Removers.

Loving partner of Sally, Son of Anne
and the late Tilden, brother to
Dave, Beki and Jez passed away on
5th August, 2019 after a short illness.

The funeral will take place at
Worthing Crematorium on
Friday 16th August, 2019 at 12.20pm.

Steve's wishes were no black and no flowers. His favourite colour was blue.
If you wish - Donations to Macmillan Nurses and St. Wilfreds Hospice, Bosham through W. Bryder and Sons, Tillington.
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 15, 2019
