|
|
|
NICHOLAS Stephen It is with great sadness that
the family of Stephen announces his
passing on 6th August 2019 at the young age of 56 years.
Stephen will be lovingly remembered by his family and friends
and greatly missed by all.
He was a loving father and grandad with the most infectious laugh
that will never be forgotten.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday 27th August at
Chichester Crematorium at 2.00pm. Please feel free to wear something bright and colourful just as
Stephen was.
Flowers welcome or donations to
the Stroke Association may be sent to Reynolds Funeral Service,
31 High Street, Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR Tel 01243 864745 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 22, 2019