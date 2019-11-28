|
WOODRUFF Stan Passed away peacefully on
16th November 2019, aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of Esme,
much loved dad of Gill and the late Paul. Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Thomas A Becket Church, Pagham on Monday 2nd December at 11.00am followed by burial at
South Downs Natural Burial Ground.
Flowers may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 31 High Street,
Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR
Tel: 01243 864745
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 28, 2019