Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reynolds Funeral Service (Bognor Regis)
27-31 High Street
Bognor Regis, West Sussex PO21 1RR
01243 864745
Resources
More Obituaries for Stan Woodruff
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stan Woodruff

Notice Condolences

Stan Woodruff Notice
WOODRUFF Stan Passed away peacefully on
16th November 2019, aged 93 years.
Beloved husband of Esme,
much loved dad of Gill and the late Paul. Sadly missed by all his
family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
St Thomas A Becket Church, Pagham on Monday 2nd December at 11.00am followed by burial at
South Downs Natural Burial Ground.
Flowers may be sent c/o Reynolds Funeral Service, 31 High Street,
Bognor Regis, PO21 1RR
Tel: 01243 864745
Published in Chichester Observer on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -