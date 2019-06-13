Home

Reynolds Funeral Service (Chichester)
43 Spitalfield Lane
Littlehampton, West Sussex BN17 6LX
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
14:45
Chichester Crematorium
Spencer Lonsdale Notice
LONSDALE Spencer Richard William Died on 8th June 2019 at
The Royal Sussex Hospital, Brighton, aged 84 years.
Dearly beloved husband of Eileen, loving father of Matthew, Emma
and Kate, devoted grandfather to Georgia, Finley, Jessica, Fraser,
Jack, Esme and Evan.
We will miss you for the rest of our lives, you were truly loved my darling.
Richard will be deeply missed by all of his friends. Rest in Peace.
Funeral service at
Chichester Crematorium on
Thursday 4th July at 2.45pm.
All enquiries to Reynolds Funeral Service, 43 Spitalfield Lane, Chichester PO19 6SG Tel: 01243 773311 or via www.reynoldsfunerals.co.uk.
Published in Chichester Observer on June 13, 2019
