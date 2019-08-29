|
|
|
RISHMAN Sidney It is with great sadness that the family of Sid announce his passing on
19th August 2019 at the
grand age of 92.
Sid will be lovingly remembered
by his family and friends
and greatly missed by all.
He was a loving husband, father, grandad and recently great grandad.
A funeral service will be held on
Friday 6th September at
Chichester Crematorium at 2.00pm.
Please feel free to wear something bright and colourful as Sid requested.
Flowers welcome or donations to the Air Ambulance Service may be sent to,
Dillistone & Wraights Funeral Directors
27 Queensway Bognor Regis West Sussex PO21 1QN. Tel 01243 864466
E-mail: [email protected]
dignityfunerals.co.uk
Published in Chichester Observer on Aug. 29, 2019